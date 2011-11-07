Get Olivia Wilde’s Midnight Smokey Eye

Olivia Wilde is known for her stunning good looks, and oftentimes can pull off showing up on a red carpet with just flawless skin, a soft taupe eye and a nude lip and still look ready for an awards show.

But over the weekend she took things up a notch by matching her traditional nude lip with a deep, midnight blue smokey eye. The metallic blue offset her already blue eyes, and to keep the shade from being too harsh she blended the crease with a bit of brown shadow.

Try a quad such as Givenchy Le Prisme Eyeshadow Quartet in Midnight Look – just remember that blending is always key when using such dramatic colors on your lids!