Get Odette Yustman’s Classic Hollywood Hairstyle

The gorgeous actress channeled classic Hollywood glamour on the red carpet last night.

Odette Yustman looked gorgeous on the red carpet at the premiere of her new film, You Again, with long wavy tresses and defined eye makeup reminiscent of classic movie stars past.

The trick to a style like this is healthy long hair that shines, so make sure to deep condition yours with one of my personal favorites, Kiehl’s Sunflower Color Preserving Deep Recovery Pak, a fantastic and deep-penetrating hair treatment that can literally restore health and shine with one use. Blow your hair dry with a large round bristle brush like this Y.S. Park by Curl Shine Styler, which actually detangles as it smooths your hair.

Waves like this are usually best achieved with a Vidal Sassoon VS184C Three-Barrel Waving Iron, where you take sections of your hair starting at your cheekbone and work your way down to the bottom of your hair. Finger comb your hair down and secure the style with a great hairspray that won’t be too sticky, like industry favorite L’Oreal Elnett Satin Hairspray with Strong Hold.

And there you have it: glamorous, red-carpet waves.

Contributed by Kristin Booker

