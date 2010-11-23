5 Easy Ways To Get More Out Of Your Makeup

BellaSugar, a part of PopSugar Network, provides beauty junkies everywhere with a destination to learn what’s hot in the world of beauty and skin care.

Sure, most makeup is intended for one purpose, but who knew misusing it could be so right? Discover five unlikely ways to make your favorite products last with these tips from our friends BellaSugar.

I intentionally misuse makeup every day. In fact, when I’m not testing products, my regular beauty routine consists of at least three cosmetic items that I use for something other than their designated purposes. And a lot of the time, I find that I like products better and get more use out of them when I turn them to “off-label” purposes. Want to see which items in your makeup bag you should definitely try putting to other beauty ends? Our friend Miriam Lacey from BellaSugar spills the secrets on how to mix it up!

Lipstick as blush — This is an old trick, but it’s pretty great. Lipstick has a gorgeous translucence on cheeks that’s very natural-looking. Plus, it’s buildable, and deep or long-wear shades stain nicely for hours.

Lip gloss as eye shadow — If you want a sheer, shimmery wash of color on your eyes, swiping lip gloss (preferably of the less sticky variety) across your lids is easy and very pretty.

Hand salve as lip balm — Lots of lip balms dry lips out, but using a (nontoxic, of course) hand salve on your lips instead can plump them up without chapping them later. Another great balm substitute? Aquaphor, which is intensely hydrating and emollient.

Concealer as lipstick — Everyone’s always looking for the perfect nude shade when it’s usually sitting right in their purse. A light dab of your concealer over a neutral pink lip liner creates a sexy but not severe nude lipstick look, and because concealer is designed to stay in place, the wear is pretty good, too.

Mascara as eyeliner — You can use mascara just like liquid liner; all you need is an applicator brush.

