Get A Modern Take On Veronica Lake Waves (VIDEO)

The 1940s screen siren Veronica Lake was well-known for her long, blonde waves which were often imitated and desired. That 40s glam style has of course never wained, and we’re coveting the look. Hairstylist David Von Cannon shows us in the video above how to get the look for current day.

Follow his tips above and below to become a modern screen siren.

Step 1: Start with damp or dry clean hair.

Step 2: Add a volumizing tonic throughout the hair (David used Aveda Volumizing Tonic).

Step 3: Dry the hair with a roundbrush to make a smooth, severe side part.

Step 4: Once dry, spray with L’Oreal Elnett hairspray to strengthen the hair.

Step 5: Wrap 1″ sections of the hair around a 1″ curling iron.

Step 6: Curl small sections of hair in the same direction to create one continous wave.

Step 7: Reinforce waves with a brush and pin to help curl frame the face.

Step 8: Add a shine serum throughout the hair, especially on ends.

Step 9: After the hair cools, remove pins and finish with hairspray.