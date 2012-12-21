Get Mistletoe Ready With These Picks

‘Tis the season to stand near the mistletoe and get your PDA on. But to ensure you get a kiss from someone special, there are a few things you need to consider:

1. Make Lips Soft And Smooth

Winter weather can leave lips chapped and gross. Make them more inviting by using a lip exfoliator, like Bite Beauty Whipped Cherry Lip Scrub ($18, sephora.com). The all-natural exfoliant will gently slough off dead skin, while still smelling (and tasting) great.

2. Moisturize

Keep those freshly scrubbed lips hydrated with Decléor Nourishing Lip Balm Tube ($16, decleor.com). It uses reparative pure essential oils to treat and protect your lips.

3. Try An Alluring Scent

It has been said that French women wear less perfume than other women because they want to draw men in to get a better smell. Try the same strategy with a drop of Chanel Coco Mademoiselle ($105, chanel.com).

4. Reapply As Needed

Don’t forget to reapply after some late night making out. Keep the Merle Norman Cosmetics’ Kaleidoscope for Lips ($28, merlenorman.com) on hand.

What’s your personal tip for keeping lips kissable?