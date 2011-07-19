Get Mila Kunis’ Glow From ‘Friends With Benefits’ Premiere

Mila Kunis went for a sexy and chic look for last night’s Friends With Benefits premiere in NYC, and we have the inside scoop on how to get her look. Although we didn’t think it was quite red carpet-worthy, it’s definitely perfect for us normal, down to earth ladies!

Hairstylist Renato Campora applied Fekkai COIFF Bouffant Lifting & Texturizing Spray Gel to her wet hair before blow drying it straight. He then applied Fekkai Silky Straight Ironless Smooth Finish Serum to strands for polish and shine. Finally, he parted the hair to the side to create a more graphic style.

For the makeup, makeup artist Tracey Levy had a “vision of screen siren Gina Lollobrigida en route from a summer beach holiday” to create Mila’s premiere look. In simple terms, she wanted bronzed skin, eyes that popped, and muted lips. To get the look, Levy used Lancome Teint Miracle Foundation all over the face, and Star Bronzer in Solaire. For her eyes, she used Color Design 5 Pan Palette in Gris Fatale blended with the same palatte in Bronze Amour. She chose to make Kunis’ lashes extreme with Hypnose Doll Lashes Mascara, and topped off her lips with Juicy Tubes in Tickled Pink.