Get Mandy Moore’s Oscar Beauty Look

Singer and actress Mandy Moore (and wifey of Ryan Adams) wowed us all on the red carpet of the Oscars last night with a matte orange lip. This look always seems difficult to pull off, but Moore did it flawlessly. Makeup artist Kayleen McAdams worked with Moore to give her a pop of color to contrast her Monique Lhullier gown. McAdams said that she was “inspired by all the coral and orange lips on the runway for spring so I did a tangerine version on the lips and cheeks.”

To get Moore’s look, prime your face as you normally would and use a matte foundation. Then, swipe Copacabana Illuminator across the cheekbones and browbones. For the eyes, use a cream shadow blended from the lashline up into the crease. McAdams then used Coconut Grove shadow (a deep taupe brown) blended from the lashline to the crease and topped it off with mascara.

To finish the look, McAdams used Red Square Velvet Matte Lip Pencil across the lips.

Photo Courtesy of NARS