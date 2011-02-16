Get The Look: Yigal Azrouel Backstage Beauty

Backstage at Yigal Azrouel all that glitters isn’t gold — it’s MAC Cosmetics Golden Lemon Pigment! Eyes were dazzling, while nails matched with a layering of gold over black. Hair was kept chic and easy with a chignon, while the clothes were as ladylike and opulent as ever, with touches of gold, black, and pops of color, such as vibrant greens and oranges, interspersed throughout.

For the makeup, Lucia Pica of MAC Cosmetics wanted to create a 14 karat gold eye, to “put some light in the earthy colors in collection and on the face.” She started with Face + Body Foundation and created a very strong blended contour on the cheeks by combining Bark and Sand Brown to create a shadow. For the brows, Pica used Lingering or Fling, plus powder and brow set were applied to create a contrast. On the eyes, Golden Lemon Pigment and Sparkle Gold Gloss were mixed together. She applied this with a finger closely to the lashline in a linear shape that follows that of the eye. There’s also orange in the very corner of the eye as a highlight that Pica demonstrated applying with a small brush, and making a small circular motion for it to just stay in one place. A dash of mascara was applied, just at the root. Last step: prep lip with concealer, then apply the Peachstock Lipstick.

Laurent Philippon of Bumble & Bumble was inspired by a very ’90s, Kate Moss look and used Bumble & Bumble Prep as a great foundation and Bumble & Bumble Texture Gel (available for purchase in March) to separate the hair and make it look soft. Product is best applied to damp, towel-dried hair, and the gel also functions as a thickener. Once you’ve added in the product, create a low ponytail at the bottom of the neck, and create a loose chignon. Using about six hair pins, anchor a few key pins so that the style is secure, but gives the illusion of being loose. Some models wore black feathers in their hair, which Philippon was given by Yigal that he had in his design studio.

Nonie Creme for Butter London created a deconstructed, beautiful nail (that I loved!) using two coats of Union Jack Black and one coat of the golden West End Wonderland, pushing out with the brush almost immediately after applying the black coats. It’s almost as if the French tip has runneth over, and the nails shades were meant to match the makeup and the clothes. No topcoats or base coat were applied.