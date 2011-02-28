Get the Look: How do I Create a Smoky Eye with Color?

Looking for ways to embrace color in your beauty routine? America’s Next Top Model winner Ann Ward is too.Why not try a colorful smoky eye, an on-trend look that reinvents the favorite beauty standby for today’s red carpets and runways?

In the latest installment of our “Get the Look” video collaboration with COVERGIRL, makeup artist Aura Schwartz breaks down the colorful smoky eye for Ann into a few easy steps and shares her secrets on how to achieve a flawless look. Our favorite tip: make sure to blend your two shades of color until there are no more hard lines.

For the full skinny on how to welcome spring with an updated spin on the traditional smoky eye watch the video and let us know your thoughts in the comments. We love to hear from you!

Aura just joined Twitter so follow her there to get the inside track on beauty trends. Ann is also on Twitter @AnnWard91. And to stay on top of all the latest beauty news and tips be sure tojoin the StyleCaster community and follow us @StyleCaster.

Featured products:

1. COVERGIRLSmokyShadowBlast in Tempest Blue

2. COVERGIRLLiquiline Blast Eyeliner in Black Fire

3. COVERGIRLLashBlast Volume Blasting Mascara in Very Black

4. COVERGIRLShineBlast Lipgloss in Aglow

**UPDATED to include step-by-step instructions**



1. COVERGIRLs SmokyShadow Blast comes in six expertly coordinatedcolor and has two specially contoured ends to make it easy for you touse.



2. Start with the rounded tipped one . Apply the shadow from lash line tillthe crease, making sure you get it all over the lid.

3. Then take the other side, and apply it all over the lid going up into thecrease. Put a second coat of this color onto the outer corners of the lidfor a little more emphasis there.

4. Take a brush and blend the crease and outer corner of the lids to makesure there are no hard lines anywhere around the eye lids.

5. Use Liquiline Blast eyeliner in Black Fire and apply it near your lashline on your top lid and underneath your bottom lashes.

6. Liquiline blast eyeliner in silver spark and go into your waterline for a more intense look.

7. Then take the same end as you used for the crease color and use itlike a pencil going right under your bottom lash line. This will give youreyes a smudged smokey finish.

8. Finish this look with Lash Blast Mascara.