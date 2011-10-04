Get the Look: Fuchsia Lips

Fuchsia lips have been an ongoing obsession for months now — if you want to add a pop of color to your fresh-faced makeup look, a bold lip is the way to go. But, as we always say, going bold isn’t all that easy. And making that decision between whether you should try something matte, something glossy or just skip the bright lip all together often takes the fun out of all of it.

So, to simplify things for you we had makeup artist Christina Natale walk us through the steps above (and give us a few secret tips of her own). Enjoy!

Photos Courtesy of Spencer Wohlrab. Model: Dana Lopez, Ford