Get the Look: Fuchsia Lips

Fuchsia lips have been an ongoing obsession for months now — if you want to add a pop of color to your fresh-faced makeup look, a bold lip is the way to go. But, as we always say, going bold isn’t all that easy. And making that decision between whether you should try something matte, something glossy or just skip the bright lip all together often takes the fun out of all of it.
So, to simplify things for you we had makeup artist Christina Natale walk us through the steps above (and give us a few secret tips of her own). Enjoy!
Photos Courtesy of Spencer Wohlrab. Model: Dana Lopez, Ford
Step 1: Condition lip with a moisturizer and blot.
Step 2: You have two options for lip liner: you can either choose a regular magenta liner that matches perfectly, or jazz it up with a cherry liner instead for extra pop -- we chose a cherry liner! Tip: if you open your mouth wide while applying liner, you can get the inner corners!
Step 3: Line lips starting from outer corner inwards. Use an angled brush (and make sure pencils are sharp too). Color the lip in a little, leaving middle bare.
Step 4: Next, choose your lipstick shade. Christina used MAC's Girl About Town.
Step 5: If you want, add a touch of gloss to dress up the look!