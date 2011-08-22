Get the Look: 1960s Beauty Inspired by Fall TV Premieres

I, along with the rest of the world’s population, am eagerly awaiting the fifth season of Mad Men. The excruciatingly long wait has been made easier through marathon sessions of past episodes and browsing Banana Republic’s new Mad Men line. But luckily, the popularity of the show hasn’t been lost on major networks.

Although the wait for Don, Betty, Joan and Peggy will continue on through spring (sigh), Mad Men-era shows are certainly a major part of the fall television lineup. NBC will be premiering The Playboy Club, which focuses on the iconic Playboy Bunnies at the Chicago club in its golden years. ABC’s fall series Pan Am, also set in the 1960s, is centered on airline flight attendants during a stylish (yet misogynistic) time. It seems that even without Mad Men, nostalgic incarnations of the 1960s, complete with amazing vintage wardrobes and objectification of women, won’t be lacking.

These shows have put us in the mood for retro-inspired beauty this fall. While we don’t suggest chopping your hair into a Betty Draper-esque bob (that’s taking the look a little too literally), a hint of 1960s inspiration is fresh, classy and undeniably glamorous for fall.

Pan Am (Premieres Sunday, September 25 at 10/9c on ABC)

1. Smashbox Photo Finish Lipstick With Sila-Silk Technology in Delightful, $22, sephora.com 2. Shiseido The Makeup Lasting Lift Mascara, $23, sephora.com 3. Phyto Phytovolume Actif Maximizing Volume Spray, $35, sephora.com 4. T3 SinglePass Twirl 1.25″ Curling Iron, $99, sephora.com 5. Benefit Posietint, $29, sephora.com

The Playboy Club (Premieres Monday, September 19 at 10/9c NBC)



1. Ojon Volume Advance Volumizing Styling Spray, $23.50, sephora.com 2. Paul Mitchell ProTools Ion Curl 1.0, $100, folica.com 3. Lancome Hypnose Doll Lashes Mascara, $25, sephora.com 4. Nars Illuminator, $29, sephora.com 5. Hourglass Calligraphy Liquid Eye Liner in Ebony, $32, sephora.com