Get Longer Lashes Without the Kardashian-Like Effect

I can no longer justify paying full price for any beauty or body treatment. So when I found out about our new partnership with Lifebooker, which happens to be my favorite beauty deal site, I jumped at the opportunity to give eyelash extensions a shot. For my lash extension experience, I would be going to Kayi Day Spa in Midtown East.

I have to admit, I was a little nervous going into my lash extension experience because I didn’t want to come out looking like a Kardashian. I wanted my lashes to look natural especially since I already have dark, long lashes. So when I walked into Kayi Day Spa, I asked lots of questions and learned all about the process of lash extensions. I was most excited about not having to apply mascara for the next few weeks since applying mascara is my least favorite step in my beauty routine. Read on below to hear all about my experience, and you can even get some exclusive Lifebooker deals of your own.

What You Need to Know Before You Go:

• Eyelash extensions come in a great variety. This is something I did not realize going into my experience, I just figured, one size fits all. However at Kayi Day Spa you can choose silk or mink lashes and pick from a variety of different sizes.

• The process involves lying still for 60 minutes while your eyes are shut. At first it feels strange but once I felt comfortable and relaxed, I took a nice long nap.

What I Learned About Eyelash Extensions:

• Lash extensions take time because they are single strands that are applied to each individual natural eyelash.

• Eyelash extensions can look very natural and enhance the eyes if you go with the appropriate size.

• Eyelash extensions involve upkeep. Not only do you need to brush your lashes every morning to avoid clumping, but I was also told to come back every 2-3 weeks in order to maintain my lash extension look.

Who Should Have it Done:

• I think everyone should try it at least once. This is great to do before a big event or vacation since it helps open up the eyes and you can ditch the mascara for a couple weeks.

What the Process is Like:

• The process is very simple. You first choose whether you want silk or mink lashes, I went with silk. Then you choose your size, I went with 10 and 11 but this all depends on the size of your natural lashes.

• After you choose your lashes, you lay down, shut your eyes and the process begins.

How Long Does it Take:

• About 60 minutes.

How Much Does it Cost:

• Prices vary from place to place. At Kayi Day Spa, the regular price is $100 for a full set of lash extensions but luckily for you, we have exclusive Lifebooker deals for Beauty High readers below!

