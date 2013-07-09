WATCH: How to Get Leopard Print Nails

We at Beauty High have decided to declare July “Manicure Month,” a month-long celebration of what we love most: nails. We’ve teamed up with nail art bloggers and manicurists from across America to bring you nail art how to’s, video tutorials, and manicure inspiration throughout July.

If you haven’t been able to tell, we’re big fans of a fun manicure here at Beauty High, and summer is a great excuse to take a traditional print (like leopard) and jazz it up with a great neon color. This of course works with just about any pattern you can imagine, but who could think of a better combination (and a bit of a Lisa Frank throwback to boot). If you’re the kind of person who likes to have a party on their nails, this manicure is for you.

Nail artist Miss Pop taught us how to get the look in the video above, and we broke down the steps for you below. Try out this look for yourself at home and of course, tweet us a picture of your nails to be featured in next week’s #NailCall!

Step 1: Paint your nails a white base color.

Step 2: Use a makeup sponge to lightly dab a hint of pink ombre at the top of each nail.

Step 3: Randomly add a few pink spots with your nail polish bottle brush, allowing them to be uneven.

Step 4: Outline the “globs” with a black striper brush to enhance the spots.

Step 5: Finish the look by adding a few “specks” with the black striper brush and of course top it off with a top coat!

Video by Alissa Huff

