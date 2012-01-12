Get Lea Michele’s Pink Lips from the People’s Choice Awards!

OK, we’ll admit it: We aren’t huge fans of her dress and we think she could have done more with her hair, but when we saw Lea Michele’s bubble-gum pink lip at last night’s People’s Choice Awards we swooned.

Celebrity makeup artist Melanie Inglessis wanted to create a look that would compliment Michele’s white Marchesa dress. “A pink lip is a modern twist on a classic red and looks beautiful when the rest of the face is natural,” she explains.

Melanie used Armani Luminous Foundation and YSL Voile De Blush in Carmine Veil as the foundation for the stunning look. She also applied Lancome products on Lea’s eyes and a Lancome Rouge In Love Lipstick that will be available in February.

Well, I know what I’ll be asking for this Valentine’s Day…