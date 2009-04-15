Get Lashed Opens in UK

Thea Green, owner of the U.K.-based Nails Inc. nail salon business, is set to launch a false eyelash brand, Get Lashed, as well as a lash and brow bar adjacent to her Nails Inc. locations, according to WWD.

The Get Lashed collection, which includes 16 styles of lashes, will be introduced both to 20 Nails Inc. salons as well as to spaces adjacent to Nails Inc. counters in department stores in the U.K. by the end of May. The company, however, will not leave you struggling to apply them yourself. Rather, Get Lashed will apply your lash purchase as many times as possible, for free, at their Get Lashed lash and brow bar locations. In addition, the brand will also offer brow-grooming services, such as threading and tinting.

Get ready to bat your lashes, ladies. Plans are set to begin distributing Get Lashed products internationally later this year.

Get Lashed False Eyelashes, 7 to 12 pounds (approximately $10.44 to $17.89), nailsinc.com