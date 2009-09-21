StyleCaster
Get Kristin Stewart’s Hairstyle and New Mood

There is a pretty long list of reasons to be envious of Kristen Stewart: dreamy (rumored) boyfriend, globe-trotting lifestyle, regular paychecks, and some seriously awesome hair. Whether her mane is radiating a vibe of California-cool, auburn arthouse-chic, or taking a (dark) hint from her work in Twilight, Stewart is able to seamlessly move between colors and styles, and always look great. (She even looks decent in a monochrome mullet, a traditionally-ridiculed style that is now treated with a bit of respect.) The nineteen-year-old actress’s hair can be beachy blonde (her natural color) or jet-black, but it is the artfully messy waves that send most of us into a state of envious excitement.

To recreate Kristen’s casually cool waves, hairstylist Jeremy Clark– who perfected Kristen’s locks at Sundance— recommends a step-by-step as simple and easy as the final product is coolly-stylish and envy-inducing.

  1. Wrap sections of your hair around 1″ curling iron, like the Ken Paves Nano Silver Tourmaline. (Don’t clamp down and twist the tool, as per the curling-iron tutorial we were given in the 7th grade and have been dutifully following ever since.)
  2. Be sure to wrap the curls in different directions, keeping the look spontaneous.
  3. Finish the look with Sebastian hairspray and Liquid Gloss.

