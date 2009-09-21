Get Kristin Stewart’s Hairstyle and New Mood

There is a pretty long list of reasons to be envious of Kristen Stewart: dreamy (rumored) boyfriend, globe-trotting lifestyle, regular paychecks, and some seriously awesome hair. Whether her mane is radiating a vibe of California-cool, auburn arthouse-chic, or taking a (dark) hint from her work in Twilight, Stewart is able to seamlessly move between colors and styles, and always look great. (She even looks decent in a monochrome mullet, a traditionally-ridiculed style that is now treated with a bit of respect.) The nineteen-year-old actress’s hair can be beachy blonde (her natural color) or jet-black, but it is the artfully messy waves that send most of us into a state of envious excitement.

To recreate Kristen’s casually cool waves, hairstylist Jeremy Clark– who perfected Kristen’s locks at Sundance— recommends a step-by-step as simple and easy as the final product is coolly-stylish and envy-inducing.