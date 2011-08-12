Get Kristen Stewart’s W Magazine Cover Beauty Look

Twilight fans are sure to flock to the newsstand to get their hands on W Magazine‘s September 2011 issue, starring Bella Swan — I mean, Kristen Stewart. She looks awesome, rocking vampy, voluminous hair, a vintage cat-eye and delicate (yet sexy pink lips). The girl’s got great bone structure, eyes and flawless skin, and while we weren’t all born with her face, we can all steal her beauty look.
Click through the slideshow for tips on how to steal this September cover look!
My favorite liquid liner in the world! Use Maybelline Line Stiletto for long lasting bold liner.
Maybelline Line Stiletto Ultimate Precision Liquid Eyeliner in Blackest Black 501, $5.99 drugstore.com
For Kristen's bombshell pink lips, we suggest using a lip pencil for quick application.
NARS Velvet Matte Pencil in Roman Holiday, $24 narscosmetics.com
Sweep blush on cheek bones but avoid apples of cheeks for Kristen's look.
Make Up For Ever Powder Blush in Cotton Candy, $19 sephora.com
Use a highlighter where sunlight would normally hit the face --brow bone, cheek bones and T-zone.
Smashbox Artificial Light Luminizing Powder, $20 sephora.com
Apply liner to bottom and crease of the eye. Smudge for desired look.
Stila Smudge Stick Waterproof Eye Liner in Stingray, $20 sephora.com
Stewart's brows are dark and bold. Fill in brows using a brow pencil or powder.
Anastasia Beauty Express For Brows and Eyes in Brunette, $39.50, sephora.com