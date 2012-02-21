Get Kate Bosworths’ Burberry Prorsum AW 2012 Look Now!

Kate Bosworth made an appearance at the Burberry Prorsum AW show this past weekend in head-to-toe Burberry – including makeup. Looking like a natural beauty, Kate woreBurberry Beauty’s Fresh Glow, Sheer Concealer and Warm Glow in Copper Glow for her flawless skin finish. She added Sheer Eyeshadow in Golden Trench and Chestnut, eye definer in Midnight Brown and effortless mascara in Midnight Black for a richly defined eye. She then finished off the runway to red carpet look with Lip Definer in Nude Beige & Lip Cover in Nude Beige for a natural pink lip.

But even more stunning than Kate’s look off the runway, were the beauty looks on the runway, which (for the first time ever) were made available immediately after the show on Burberry.com. Now if only you could drop a pretty penny on a completely Burberry Prorsum wardrobe you’d be ready to go!