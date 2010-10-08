Get Jennifer Hudson’s Glowing Red Carpet Look

Jennifer Hudson was looking svelte and gorgeous on the red carpet last night. Our friends at Hollywood Life show you how to steal her look!

Jennifer Hudson has been looking smokin’ lately and the newly svelte master of all things entertainment (Oscar-winning actress, Grammy-winning musician) hit the red carpet in support of her new position, cover girl for Michigan Avenue magazine. Check out how to get her simple-but-gorgeous makeup look:

First, you’ll need a flawless complexion, which can be achieved by using

IMAN Cosmetics Cream to Powder Foundation

which will even skin tone and leave a smooth, even appearance, then enhance your look with a shimmering glow from Cover FX Radiant FX Loose Powder. For eyes, use a mixture of bronze and pearl-hued eyeshadows, like IMAN Cosmetics Luxury Eyeshadows Duo in Mixed Metal. Use Stila Cosmetics Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner to draw a defining line across the top lid (stay close to your lashes), then apply two coats of Urban Decay Big Fatty Mascara for long, thick lashes. Finish with a great brown lipstick, like L’oreal Paris Colour Riche Lipstick in Cinnamon Toast and – BAM! – you’re now looking J-Hud hot!

Contributed by Kristin Booker

Photo: © Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images

