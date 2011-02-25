StyleCaster
Get In On The Braid Trend With The Messy Side Braid

Rachel Adler
by

I’ve come to the realization that I may be growing out my hair solely so that I can braid it once again. Not lying. But, with the ever-dominating braid trend, I have good reason. Not only were braids huge for the spring shows, but we’re seeing them take over the fall runways as well. Dominick Pucciarello of Mizu Salon showed us how to get a roughed up side braid for any season even those days that showers are just too much. Folow his steps below to look trendy and chic in no time.

Step 1:

118302 1299612812 Get In On The Braid Trend With The Messy Side Braid

Begin by working Tigi Catwalk mousse through the hair to add more texture.

Step 2:

118303 1299612814 Get In On The Braid Trend With The Messy Side Braid

Blow dry mousse in for direction and hold.

Step 3:

118304 1299612817 Get In On The Braid Trend With The Messy Side Braid

Next spray Oribe Dry Texture at the crown and back comb the hair, which will keep hair from parting.

Step 4:

118305 1299612819 Get In On The Braid Trend With The Messy Side Braid

Gather hair to one side of the head.

Step 5:

118306 1299612821 Get In On The Braid Trend With The Messy Side Braid

Braid the hair, starting with the section that is directly behind the ear. Fasten with a hair tie.

Step 6:

118307 1299612823 Get In On The Braid Trend With The Messy Side Braid

Spray braid with Kevin Murphy Pretty Business to give it a dirty, matte finish. Using your hands, rough it up to give the braid texture.

Step 7:

118309 1299612828 Get In On The Braid Trend With The Messy Side Braid

Now you have a trendy, yet messy side braid!

Photos courtesy of Joey D’Arco for Beauty High. Model: Ivory Rose, Next

