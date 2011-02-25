Get In On The Braid Trend With The Messy Side Braid

I’ve come to the realization that I may be growing out my hair solely so that I can braid it once again. Not lying. But, with the ever-dominating braid trend, I have good reason. Not only were braids huge for the spring shows, but we’re seeing them take over the fall runways as well. Dominick Pucciarello of Mizu Salon showed us how to get a roughed up side braid for any season even those days that showers are just too much. Folow his steps below to look trendy and chic in no time.

Step 1:

Begin by working Tigi Catwalk mousse through the hair to add more texture.

Step 2:

Blow dry mousse in for direction and hold.

Step 3:

Next spray Oribe Dry Texture at the crown and back comb the hair, which will keep hair from parting.

Step 4:

Gather hair to one side of the head.

Step 5:

Braid the hair, starting with the section that is directly behind the ear. Fasten with a hair tie.

Step 6:

Spray braid with Kevin Murphy Pretty Business to give it a dirty, matte finish. Using your hands, rough it up to give the braid texture.

Step 7:

Now you have a trendy, yet messy side braid!

Photos courtesy of Joey D’Arco for Beauty High. Model: Ivory Rose, Next