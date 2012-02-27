Get Gwyneth Paltrow’s Complete ‘Bronzed Goddess’ Oscars Look

Gwyneth Paltrow stunned on the red carpet last night in an elegantly caped Tom Ford gown. She worked with celebrity makeup artist Leslie Lopez and hairstylist Adir Abergel of Frederic Fekkai to complete her red carpet-ready look, resulting in a cross between a bronzed Greek goddess and Wonder Woman, and we’re not complaining.

We got the details from both of the artists on how they completed her look for the night so we can copy at home of course, because this look is actually one we’d like to take off the carpet.

Leslie, using NARS Cosmetics, wanted to create a look that “complemented the dress and was still sophisticated enough for the red carpet.” She called the look she created “elegantly bronzed.” Starting with NARS Pure Radiant Tintred Moisturizer she gave Gwyneth a dewy base, and then patted the apples of her cheeks with Super Orgasm Illuminator. For the eyes, she applied Alhambra Duo Eyeshadow (the champagne side) on the eyelid for a pop of gold color followed by Maybelline’s brown liquid eyeliner in the lash line. She then finished with NARS Larger Than Life Volumizing Mascara. To complete the look, Leslie used NARS Odalisque Larger Than Life Lip Gloss.

For the hair, Adir Abergel wanted to create a sleek and modern interpretation of the low-nape ponytail. He begin by applying Fekkai Coiff Ironless Straightening Balm from the roots to ends of her damp hair.

Adir then created a deep side part using a comb and blow dryed the hair without a brush, making sure to keep the part and desired shape to the hair. Adir then flat ironed the hair until it was completely smooth and applied Fekkai Advanced Brilliant Glossing Cream from the roots to the ends to give the hair extra shine. He then pulled the hair back as though he was tying a low ponytail at the nape of the neck but he chose to allow the elastics to show give the hair a bit of a “raw edge.”