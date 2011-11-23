Get Great Skin This Thanksgiving; Lea Michele’s Hair Secret

Here’s what’s going on in the beauty world to take you into your nice, long, holiday weekend:

Instead of just stuffing your face on Thanksgiving, you can also use it to get great skin. (Bellasugar)

There have been an awful lot of updos with visible little pins in it lately — do you think this dresses it down? (Glamour/The Beauty Department)

Lea Michele’s hair secret is to shower, leave it wet and put it in a ponytail. Doesn’t that just sound like a day when you’ve overslept? (Allure)

Apparently redheads now have an excuse as to why they hate the dentist: it’s in their genes. (Jezebel)

Get an up-close look at Sunday Riley’s upcoming spring makeup line. (Refinery29)

Have a Happy Thanksgiving!