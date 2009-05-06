Get Gorgeous in 7 Minutes with CARGO

Wish you could get ready in seven minutes? Don’t we all! Well CARGO claims to have the trick: CARGO’s 7 in 7 kit. Based on the idea that makeup shouldn’t be complicated or intimidating, CARGO’s new kit is designed to get you gorgeous in seven minutes, with seven products.

Available in three shade option, this limited edition kit includes seven of CARGO’s full sized, best-sellers and double-duty time-savers. It includes OneBase (a concealer and foundation in one), Essential Palette (four graduated neutral eye shadows shades), Eye Liner, BeachBlush (a best-selling blush and bronzer in one), Reverse Lip Liner (a liner for use with gloss), Classic Gloss with Timestrip Technology (non-sticky, always fresh, lip gloss), and their new LashActivator (formulated to enhance lashes in 30 days).

CARGO’s 7 in 7 kit, $59, sephora.com