Get Gorgeous Hair In A Hot Minute (Or Less!)

Like many of you out there, I have a problem of being chronically late to work in the morning. It really has nothing to do with my alarm not going off or needing an extra 10 minutes of sleep—in fact, I’ll often wake up two hours before work just so I can enjoy an episode of Real Housewives with a cup of coffee—but the bottom line is that I often wind up with just a few minutes to get ready for work, and sometimes wind up looking like a hot mess.

Lucky for me, Vanessa Fernandez of the Butterfly Studio Salon has three quick tips to help me (and you) get out the door fast and still look fabulous.

1. Tousled Bun

For a quick messy/chic look, try working with the natural texture of your hair and a texturizing spray, like Davines For Wizards No. 14 Sea Salt Primer ($31, davines.com), to create separation. Flip your head upside down; spray, scrunch, and smooth your hair up, twisting it until it’s in a bun shape. Secure with a hair tie.

2. Side Part/Small Pinned Braid

This is a great style to get hair out of your face quickly and still look cute. Using naturally air-dried hair, create a deep side part and craft a braid using three small sections of hair and pulling towards the back of your head. Braid all the way down, and secure the end with two bobby pins by crossing one over the other.

3. Instant Waves

Setting hair in two braids can create natural waves. Wash your hair the night before, and when it’s about 15% dry, apply a texture cream, like Bumble and Bumble Bb. Texture Hair (Un) Dressing Crème ($26, sephora.com), and divide hair into two sections. Create one braid on each side, allowing both sections to sit while you sleep. Remove braids in the morning, flip head over and shake out for beautiful, wavy hair. Apply a medium-hold hairspray to keep waves flowing.

Which of these hairstyles will you try next time you’re dashing out the door?