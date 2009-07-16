Get Gorg While The Meter’s Running

It’s super cliché that New York women are over-worked, over-partied, and over-tired, but that does not make it any less tried and true. Between the normal 12 hour work days, and trying to juggle hitting Karaoke Happy Hour and not missing the obscure German DJ who’s only flying in to spin at Lit for one hour, there has to be meticulous planning to make sure you’re not only everywhere, but that you look jaw-dropping while doing it.

Absolutely the best way to shave off time on your way to said club/bar/lounge/whatever, is to do all your makeup in the cab. Your driver won’t mind–pinky-swear–and all you need is a somewhat steady hand, Gisele-like confidence, and the right products.

First and foremost, invest in some one-step make-up wipes. There’s nothing like a clean slate, and you’ll want to get rid of the city dirt and grime from the day. Get Klorane Soothing Make-Up Removal Wipes with Cornflower. Just don’t litter…ask your cabbie (nicely) to throw it out for you.



Now that your face is fresh, tell your cabbie to try and stop as easily as he can…this is life or death. Now…buy a simple hand mirror that can attach itself to the back of the seat. Tweezermate 10x Magnification Mirror has convenient suction cups!

Next sweep some travel-size tinted moisturizer over your whole face. Your skin will be evenly-toned and dewey. Neutrogena Healthy Skin Enhancer Tinted Moisturizer, covers well while still letting your skin shine through.

Don’t bother with an eyelash curler, as you don’t need a huge handbag for your night out nor is an eye patch stylish, no matter how much the Emergency Room tech tells you it is. Just get a life-changing mascara, like the iconic DiorShow, which comes in travel size.



Finish with a sick lipstick, in a vibrant red or pink that Jenny Humphrey would envy. Kat von D has a lot of great colors at Sephora. We recommend A-Go-Go or Underage Red.



If you can’t handle the thought of a completely nude eye, use something subtle, like Stila Eye Shadow Wash in Kitten. Your eye won’t feel naked, but you’ll still look fab. The bright lip is your focus, and with only a few more NYC blocks to go, you’re limited for time.

You’re all set now, babe! Don’t forget to tip well, slip your 5-inchers on, and be prepared for anything. For example, a Vogue editor or two, an ex-bf…or three, and most likely, free mojitos all night.

Sidenote: This also works in the back of a Jeep, or a bus, or a tractor. We don’t discriminate.