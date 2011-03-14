Get the Hair from ‘Surfer’ with Crystal Renn

Dusan Reljin and Hilde Pettersen Reljin wanted a to capture a modern day version of a sun worshiper in the 1920s. The key to keeping things current in a retro fashion film, is to make sure the beauty and clothing feel new. Hair stylist, David Von Cannon wanted to create a voluminousand textured style that would compliment the complete look.

Von Cannon started by adding Frederic Fekkai Coiff Bouffant Lifting & Texturizing Spray Gel, and blow dried the hair. He then set the hair in a zig-zag pattern with u-shaped hairpins. He flat ironed the u-shaped hairpins so that the texture would stay put throughout the shoot. Von Cannon then undid the pins, backcombed the hair, teasing it to achieve the fully voluminous effect. To seal the deal, he used L’Oral Elnett hairspray for hold.

Photo Courtesy of Dusan Reljin