Get Freja Beha Erichsen’s Look From W

Freja Beha Erichsen’s beauty look in W is absolutly to DIE for. The thick stripe of black liner, flawless skin and contrasting boho band groupie chicness is utterly amazing. Enough said. Follow your normal moisturizer, foundation and concealer routine and these 3 products will finish you up to perfect that bold eye look.

Click through the slideshow above for tips and products to help you score her look!

