Get Freja Beha Erichsen’s Look From W

Freja Beha Erichsen’s beauty look in W is absolutly to DIE for. The thick stripe of black liner, flawless skin and contrasting boho band groupie chicness is utterly amazing. Enough said. Follow your normal moisturizer, foundation and concealer routine and these 3 products will finish you up to perfect that bold eye look.
Click through the slideshow above for tips and products to help you score her look!
After applying an eyeshadow base or concealer, use a cream shadow on your eyelid heading up to your brow bone.
(Bobbi Brown Metallic Long-wear Cream Shadow in Pink Oyster, $22 bobbibrowncosmetics.com)
Apply cat-liner extra thick to get Freja's dramatic look but wearable look. (Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Liner, $20 stilacosmetics.com)
All the best, eyeliner, mascara and false lashes to finish off the look. Apply mascara heavy on top lashes, then smudge liner around bottom of eyes.
TIP: Add false lashes for extra glamour at night time.
(Urban Decay Lash Kit, $30 urbandecay.com)