Get A Flawless Complexion In 5 Easy Steps

We all strive for that picture perfect complexion that we only seem to see on the covers of magazines (and the faces of every model and celebrity we love). Even if you tend to have days where you wake up with bags under your eyes, blotchiness, or ugh – blemishes the size of mountains – Kalina Fernandez, Director of Global Artistry for Too Faced Cosmetics, shows us how to get that flawless complexion we constantly strive for.

Step 1:

Start with clean moisturized skin. Use a foundation primer over the whole face to give you the perfect base and minimize pores for a flawless, airbrushed finish.

Step 2:

Follow with a a lightweight foundation such as Too Faced Amazing Face Oil Free Close Up Coverage Foundation.

Step 3:

If you still have some areas of discoloration after applying foundation, use a brush and concealer to cover them.

Step 4:

Dust a transluscent powder like Primed and Poreless Loose Powder along your inner cheekbone area, concentrating in the center of the face and leaving the cheekbones a little bit dewy.

Step 5:

Finish with a pale pink lip gloss and a bit of blush on the apples of the cheeks.

Photos courtesy of Joey D’Arco for Beauty High. Model: Katharina Rembi, Supreme