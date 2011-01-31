Get a Feminine Smoky Eye for Valentine’s Day

Purple is a huge trend for the spring 2011 season, seen on the runways of Victoria Beckham, Jason Wu and Etro. The bold color is perfect for creating a smoky eye and is flattering on all skin tones. For Valentine’s Day, we suggest using a bit of a feminine flair in your makeup by playing with purple tones for your date night.

Kalina Fernandez, Too Faced Cosmetics‘ Director of Global Artistry showed us how to get this date night look in just a few steps below. Follow her tips for Valentine’s Day, or your next night on the town.

Step 1:

Start with Too Faced Shadow Insurance Eye Primer and spread from lashes to eyebrows to lock on the color and intensify the pigment of the shadow.

Step 2:

From the Romantic Eye Kit, apply the light pink shade from lash to brow using a large, fluffy brush.

Step 3:

With a smaller eye shadow brush take a lavender shadow and apply from the lash line up into the crease. Once youve placed the shadow where you want it you can blend out any lines.

Step 4:

Take a dark plum shadow and apply first to the outer corner of the crease and blend in an upward motion concentrating the color towards the nose a lot of people tend to apply shadow in an outward motion towards the ear, which causes the shadow to fall where you dont want it.

Step 5:

Next, take that deep plum color and rim the perimenter of the eye towards the lashline. Wet that same deep plum color and use it to line the upper lash line.

Step 6:

Balance the look with a rosy cream blush on the apples of the cheeks for a pretty flush and finish the look with a pink lip gloss.





Photos courtesy of Joey D’Arco for Beauty High. Model: Ellie Ross, One Management