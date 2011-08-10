Get Emma Stone’s Pretty Hair from “The Help” Premiere

Emma Stone always looks so classic and chic! Mara Roszak, the celebrity hair stylist, told us how to get Emma Stone’s hair from “The Help” premiere. It’s super easy!

Follow these steps:

1. On damp hair spray Bumble and Bumble surf spray all over hair.

2. Twist random sections pin and let dry or blow dry, to add a soft natural looking texture.

3. Unpin and run through the hair with fingers to break up the waves.

4. Pull hair low and to one side, twist and wrap into a messy chignon, pinning as you wrap.

TIP: Pull out thin,whispy pieces of hair around the face for a soft whimsical look.

5. Spray with hairspray.

6. Add a clip or pin for decor.

Emma’s hair is accessorized with a Chanel leaf (on the side with less hair).

Photos courtesy of Starworks Artists

