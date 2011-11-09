Get Emily VanCamp’s Flawless Curls from Revenge

Emily VanCamp, who stars as the mysterious Emily Thorne on the new hit show Revenge, always somehow manages to pull off flawless curls even while she’s plotting to take people down.

Carl Bailey, celebrity hairstylist on the set of the show, gave us the scoop on how to get VanCamp’s look:

1. On damp hair, I apply a quarter-size amount of White Sands the Cure 24/7 to repair and protect her color treated hair. This leave-in treatment mends split ends and restores internal moisture.

2. For Emily’s naturally fine hair, I mist her entire head with a volumizing spray before I begin styling.

3. Next, I blow dry her hair with a diffuser attachment, making sure to scrunch the hair with my fingers while drying for additional texture.

4. To create the curls Emily’s character has been wearing on Revenge, I wrap small sections around a large barrel curling iron and release. To give her curls extra staying power, I spray the style with White Sands Liquid Texture Firm Thermal Styling Spray for a long lasting hold, which is a must for on set.