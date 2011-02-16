Get Creative with MAC Colour Craft Collection

Let your face be a canvas starting tomorrow

For midsummer, the MAC brand’s newest collection of eye, skin, and lip shades takes color blending to a whole new level.

The Mineralize Eye Shadow Quads combine pearlized, metallic, and shimmer colors within the kaleidoscope palates. The Fashion Patch makes for the perfect going out look—;try combining the Ice Blue and White Pink on your lids and into the creases with the 226 Small Tapered Blending Brush, the Off White in the corners for a brightening effect, and Black with Silver glitter along the upper and lower lash lines using an angled brush for the glam cat eye look with a pastel touch.

The Assemblage quad lends itself to the more traditional smoky eye with a bit of summery-yellow gold thrown into the mix. The metallic Natural Flare quad matches well with the Mineralize Skinfinish Trio in Warm Blend for the bronzed beach goddess look.

The inventive marbleized swirl that appears in the Mineralize Blush and Marbleized Lipglass creates the unique color fusions totally worth trying.

Claiming a smooth transition from summer to fall, the Crazy Haute lipglass—;a “blue pink” isn’t for the faint of heart, Pretty Pattern —; a “warm dirty beige” —; looks to be the most universally flattering color, and Miss Marble —; a “muted pink” —; adds a pale ‘60s sheen to lips.

For inspiration, check out the Collection Looks.

MAC Colour Craft Collection available across the U.S. tomorrow, July 9, at MAC stores, retail counters, and maccosmetics.com.