Get The Classic American Beauty Look

Taking a cue from the all-American vintage-inspired clothing on set the hair for American Standard gave a classic spin to a 20s inspired style. Hairstylist Shawn Mount relayed that the style was almost overdone and too classic for such a young girl, with a flapper but still cool and debutante feel.

To get a simplified version of the look at home, start by applying a glycerin-based gel. For the shoot, Shawn used Kerastase Nutra Sculpt. Next, take a three-pronged curling iron and part your hair down the middle. Starting from ear downward, wave your hair gently throughout and finger comb through the waves to get a softer look.

For the model’s beauty look, makeup artist Deanna, using Kanebo, gave model Kristy a bit of a downtown edge by giving her a gorgeous white sheen of eyeliner and keeping the rest of her skin dewy and natural with Kanebo’s Triple Touch Compact. To get the liner look, take your brush and spray lightly with water. Next, follow your original liner line and drag the brush along the inner corner of the eye, blending outwards while following the point of the eye.

