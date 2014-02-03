Fake It Until You Make It: Bright Eyes

Through all of our handy beauty products, we enhance and improve upon our features that we were born with, and play up the ones that we wish had a bit more prominence. So that saying “fake it until you make it” can really ring true in the beauty world – if you want fuller lips, make them; bolder brows, create them; and a contoured jawline, contour it! In this column we’ll teach you the tips and tricks to tweaking your features and “faking it” until you “make it.”

Sleep is a big part of a healthy beauty regimen, so when we don’t get enough of it our body suffers and the first place it tends to show up is on our face. We all know the telltale signs of someone not getting enough sleep: Dark circles, puffiness and tired eyes. So what do you do to get those bright looking eyes even if you’re running on less than the required amount of sleep? Take a look at the tips below on how to fake bright eyes!

Camouflage your eyes: Use a yellow tinted concealer to cover up any redness or puffiness, set the concealer with a loose powder and sweep a neutral shade over your lids. This helps keep your eyes looking natural, and also make your eyes look more awake.

Try a lighter shade: When setting your under eye concealer, try using a light reflecting loose powder in a shade lighter than your concealer. This makes your eyes look more vibrant, and its also a quick fix for those pesky dark circles.

Brighten the corners: Line the inner corners of your eyes and the lower lash line with a white eye pencil, this will also give the illusion of brighter, more awake eyes. You can also use the the liner to highlight the brow line, this will also add some brightness to your eyes.

Add dimension: Give your eyes some depth, by sweeping a brown/neutral shade on the outer crease of your eyes.

Image via Imaxtree