Get Back To Nature For Spring With These Hair Accessories

This spring, hair accessories are getting back to nature. With feathers and leaves becoming all the rage, we’re finding a strange attraction to all things that we imagine Eve loved. So, instead of looking all Blair Waldorf, we can now look a bit ethereal instead.
Above are a few of our favorite headbands, pins and elastics to add a little something to your spring styles, at every price point.
This metal leaf headband by Lipsy has an interlinked floral design and elastic backing, pefect for accessorizing topknots. (Pixie Lott Lipsy Floral Garland Style Hair Band, $21.52, asos.com)
Rich copper feathers are layered over a headband and compliment all skin tones. (Dusted Gold Feather Headband in Gilded Copper, $225, jenniferbehr.com)
Jennifer Ouellette's vintage inspired headbands are covered in colored leaves layered up the entire band. (Vintage Leaves on Narrow Band, $65, jenniferouellette.com)
The lilac-gray feathers on this thick black headband lay down smoothly so that they don't overwhelm the head. (Eugenia Kim Feather Headband, $125, netaporter.com)
This headband has 14k gold-filled laurel leaf symbols, and a transparent elastic backing. (ONE by Eddera Laurier Headband, $145, shopbop.com)
This brown and white Zebra print draped hair band can hang down the back of your ponytail so cute! (Zebra Print Feather Drape Hair Band, $22, topshop.com)
This set of bobby pins with leaf emblems are the perfect way to try out the trend. (Leaf Bobby Pins, $10, urbanoutfitters.com)
Swell's headband has a mix of faux croc and 3 gold leaves to accent. (Swell Three Leaf Headband, $8.99, swell.com)
This skinny metal headband is topped off with a metal leaf detail. (Loose Leaf Headband, $19, urbanoutfitters.com)