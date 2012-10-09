Get Amy Adams’ Gorgeous Natural Makeup Look

It’s pretty much a fact that creating the perfect, natural makeup look (that doesn’t wash you out) is trickier than going full-on glamorous, so we’re always on the lookout for fresh faces to emulate. You’ll want to add Amy Adams‘ recent look at the GLSEN Respect Awards to your inspiration file. Luckily, the actress’ makeup artist Stephen Sollitto is sharing his tips for recreating her pretty glow.

Step 1: Prep the face with a moisturizer (Amy wore one from Avène) and lightly apply foundation such as MAC Face and Body Foundation. Since Amy would be photographed in bright light, Sollitto added bronzer to warm up her complexion. “Jouer puts out a perfect bronzer for this, as it’s matte and doesn’t have a sparkle,” he said. “I used Jouer Perfect Tan at her temples, her hairline, her jaw bone and chin and the tip of her nose.”

Step 2: “I can’t call this black eye smoky because it’s more precise than that, but it’s also not hard lined either,” Sollitto explained. To recreate it, line along the upper lashes with MAC Eye Kohl in Smolder. Soften the black line by going over it with with Tarte Primal eye shadow from the brand’s Call of the Wild palette. “I dragged the eye out a bit at the corners and creases but just for eye shape not for dramatics,” the makeup artist said. “I also dragged what ever was left on the brush under her eye for soft definition.” On lids, apply light taupe Lynx shadow from the same Tarte palette.

Step 3: Under Amy’s eyes, Sollitto used HourGlass Script Precision Liquid Liner in Jett with its super skinny precision tip. “I like it because it’s so light that the lash line darkens with out a heavy lined look.” Define top and bottom lashes with two coats of Benefit Get Bent Mascara in Black.

Step 4: Create a pretty flush using Votre Vu Vu-On Rouge cream blush in Ma Cherry.

Step 5: Add shine to lips with Bobbi Brown Lip Gloss in Buff. “It’s that traditional pink gloss that should be a staple in every woman’s makeup kit,” Sollitto says.

What’s the best natural makeup tip you’ve tried?