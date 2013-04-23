Get Amped: The Best Hair Products For Maximum Volume

When the heat starts to rise, it can also bring humidity with it, which can all but kill the body in your hair. Which is kind of sad…there’s nothing fun about leaving your house with bouncy hair full of volume only to have it fall flat within minutes.
We’re here to help with a roundup of our favorite body-building hair products that can help add lift and “oomph” to your style that will last all day. From cleansers to styling aids, get ready to turn up the volume on your hairstyle.
Need to add a little lift to your lifeless roots? Add this booting powder, then tousle for invisible lift and an instant perk to your style. It's like traveling with your own personal hairdresser.
Psssst Volumizing Boost Invisible Texturizing Powder, $6.99, drugstore.com
One way to add volume to your hair is to thicken its overall appearance. The formula for this product line moisturizes and fortifies each strand of hair for a thicker, higher-volume appearance. Not born with tons of hair? Now you can look like you were.
L'Oreal Paris EverStrong Thickening Collection, $6.99 - $8.99, drugstore.com
There's nothing sadder than pretty curls gone flat. This leave-in conditioner infuses moisture while amping up fullness and strength. It's perfect for fine, delicate hair or for days when you just need to turn up the volume on your curly style.
DevaCurl B'Leave In Curl, $18.95, beauty.com
The art of volume is adding "oomph" without adding weight. This lightweight whip does just that by plumping your style from underneath and staying put for hairstyles with height that last all day.
Fekkai Full Blown Styling Whip, $25, neimanmarcus.com
Can hair products really give your hair body for 24 full hours? These amazing styling products can, adding dramatic volume while still keeping hair touchably soft. Start with the blowdry lotion, finish with the aerosol mist for high-impact hair.
TRESemme 24-Hour Body Blow Dry Lotion and Non-Aerosol Hairspray, $5.39 each, drugstore.com
Mousse has come a long way since the 80's, and this lightweight formula kicks up volume from the roots with a weightless formula that leaves hair soft and manageable. We love the flexible hold and long-lasting results and, well, you can't beat the price for the quality.
Vidal Sassoon Pro Series Boost & Lift Foaming Air Mousse, $4.95, soap.com
Every once in a while, it takes a tonic to get to the root (no pun intended...well, maybe a little) of the no-volume hair problem. This one uses wheat amino acids and aloe to build incredible body and shine into lifeless hair, giving it unbelievable lift and movement.
Aveda Volumizing Tonic, $17, aveda.com
One of the secrets of revitalizing limp, thin hair starts at the scalp. This mint oil-packed treatment stimulates hair at the roots while honey and extra virgin olive oil softens without adding weight. Massage it through wet hair and watch the magic happen.
Lush Cosmetics Roots, $19.95, lushusa.com
Collagen is a key ingredient in anti-aging skin products to help add volume underneath skin for a lifted effect, so it's about time someone added it to volume-building hair products. Expect thicker, softer, more manageable hair that will inspire envy.
Sally Hershberger Plump Up Collagen Volume Shampoo and Conditioner, $8.99 each, ulta.com
Like magic fairy dust, this instantly cures your wish for better hair volume. Packed with kaolin and tons of starches, it thickens while it pumps up volume and body with just one puff. It's not really magic, but it acts like it.
Unite Expanda Dust, $18, amazon.com
From the folks who perfected the blowout comes this amplifying spray that helps give life to hairstyles at the roots, adjusting to your particular type of hair to customize the perfect level of lift. It also protects hair from heat styling damage and gives incredible shine.
Blow Pro Blow Up Thickening Mist, $21, ulta.com
Ever worried about your conditioner weighing your hair down? Try this amazing shampoo that cleanses with a lightweight formula that's so gentle you could actually skip your conditioner. Genius, right? We think so.
Leonor Greyl Bain Volumatuer aux Algues, $42, leonorgreyl-usa.com