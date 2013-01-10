How to Get Allison Williams’ Golden Smokey Eye From the “Girls” Premiere

With the much-discussed premiere of “Girls” coming up on Sunday night, the cast of the show walked the red carpet in NYC last night for their season 2 premiere. Allison Williams who has been stunning on the red carpet as of late, had the help of celebrity makeup artist Julie Harris for her golden makeup look. Harris used Cargo cosmetics to get the look, a gorgeous bronzed eye with lush lashes and glossy pink lips.

Julie first applied a thin layer of the CARGO Liquid Foundation, in shade F-20 to Allison’s flawless skin in order to add a little glow for the red carpet. She then applied a touch of the CARGO OneBaseTM to highlight and brighten under the eyes. Julie wanted to bring out the blue in Allison’s eyes so she applied a gold shimmer shadow all over the lid and a slightly deeper gold shade in the crease and right below the lower lash line using the CARGO Color Palette in Baja.

She then applied the CARGO TexasLiner Liquid Liner in Black along the top and bottom lashes and a high pigment pencil in the water line to emphasize her beautiful lashes before applying two coats of mascara with for maximum volume and impact. Using the CARGO Bronzer in Medium, Julie focused on the high points of Allison’s face (the forehead, the temples, cheekbones, chin and down the sides of her neck) to give skin warmth. Julie applied CARGO Blush in Cannes to the apples of her cheeks for a fresh glow along with the CARGO ColorStick in Champagne on the brow bones and cheekbones to highlight while also adding a light shimmer. Lastly, Julie kept Allison’s lips soft with CARGO Lip Gloss in Fresno, a pretty pink/nude gloss to complete the look.

Do you love Allison’s look as much as we do? Now you can get it yourself for your next night out!

[Image via Getty]