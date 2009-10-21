Get A Virtual Vampire Makeover

No doubt, vampire costumes will be all the rage this Halloween. For those of us who are mourning the loss of True Blood, totally entertained by the Vampire Diaries and eagerly awaiting Twilight: New Moon, this is prime time to celebrate all things vampire.

Here’s an easy way to embrace your inner vampire (or wolf, goblin, and zombie): Haunted Eyes contact lenses. Pop in Cullen Twilight and you can instantly be Alice, Edward or anyone else in the pack. Want to be more ferocious? Try the bloody Vampire Red eye. There are dozens to choose from and we’ve loaded our favorites into the Makeover Studio so you can see how you’d look with creepy eyes. It’s totally addictive–you must try it!

Need some more Halloween beauty tips? Scoop these Halloween beauty tips for our Beauty Bloggerati!