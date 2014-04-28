Fake It Until You Make It: A Brighter Smile

Everyone loves a gorgeous, bright-white smile, but we don’t all like the pain of DIY teeth whitening systems. If you don’t want to suffer through night after night of white strips, you can try some easier, more natural methods to brightening your smile – or even a few simple tricks with makeup will do. We’ve heard of all sorts of strange tips in our day, but below we’ve pulled out some of the tried and true things that you can actually use both in your mouth and on your lips to fake a brighter smile currently, and then get yourselves to one.

Swish Water Right After You Eat Anything:

Right after eating, swish water around your mouth to get rid of anything that may have stuck to your teeth to help prevent any food from staining. Try to swish for at least 30 seconds in order to really make a difference!

Always Add Cream or Milk to Your Coffee:

Everyone knows that coffee stains your teeth, but no one can quite kick the caffeine habit. By adding cream or milk to your coffee (or black tea if that’s your addiction) it will change the chemistry of the liquid which makes it more difficult for it to stick to the surface of your teeth.

Load Up On Greens:

Leafy greens are good for many things – they don’t just tell you to eat kale for no reason. Stock up on your broccoli and kale to keep your teeth white too – there is a mineral in these vegetables that helps to protect teeth against stains.

Choose Your Lipstick Wisely:

Wearing a lipstick with a blue undertone will make your teeth appear whiter than they really are. Steer clear of any yellow-toned reds or pale pink shades, which tend to accentuate stains on the teeth.

Snack Smart:

Since food is often the culprit of staining, snack on foods that produce more saliva (gross, but helpful) because the saliva helps to clean bacteria from your mouth and whiten your teeth. Snacks like pears, apples, strawberries, celery and carrots are good options.