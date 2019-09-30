G-Beauty Is Having a Major Moment Thanks to These Top-Selling Brands

Scroll To See More Images

It’s safe to say that we are in a total German state of mind lately. And now that Oktoberfest is here, we are more than appreciative of the delicious international fare the season always brings. However, we’d be foolish not to reflect on the awesomeness that is German beauty brands this month, especially since it seems to be having a major moment in 2019.

And while you may be trying to picture just how G-Beauty could ever dethrone the beauty behemoth that is K-Beauty, Martina Joseph, CEO of German brand Dr. Hauschka USA, explains that the German beauty scene is here to stay, especially since it has a strong emphasis on high-quality products and standards. “Germany has a brilliant reputation for quality products and quality standards,” says Joseph. “The consumer is recognizing the value proposition of clean ingredients, and are seeking clean, sustainable, and responsible products.”

And clean beauty factor aside, there’s no denying that G-beauty is also popular due to its kind international appeal. Besides, we all know how popular French girl beauty still is to this day. To help you say “hallo” to the best German beauty brands, we rounded up nine skincare and makeup companies worth keeping on your radar. From drugstore-favorites to luxurious brands worth investing in, check out our top brand picks just in time for Oktoberfest below.

Dr. Hauschka Facial Toner

Dr. Hauschka may have an impressive roster of celebrity fans (including starlets like Anne Hathaway and Julia Roberts) to brag about, but it’s definitely for good reason, as this German skin-care brand utilizes natural ingredients to help improve the performance of your skin.

And aside from the cleansing, moisturizing, and nighttime needs the brand offers, it’s worth mentioning that Dr. Hauschka’s toning products are equally exceptional. Dr. Hauschka’s original facial toner, for example, is nothing short of a skin-care superstar, as it utilizes a potent blend of anthyllis and witch hazel extracts to gently clarify the skin.

Royal Fern Phytoactive Anti-Aging Serum

Created by German dermatologist Dr. Tim Golueke, this luxurious line of anti-aging products has already found some firm footing in the states, as it’s currently sold at retailers like Bergdorf Goodman. But, don’t let it’s hefty price tag fool you into thinking it’s just another cash grab, as this revolutionary brand utilizes unique ingredient Royal Fern (an extremely moisturizing evergreen plant that’s also resistant to environmental influences) to combat skin aging on all levels.

The brand’s anti-aging anti-aging serum definitely uses a special Royal Fern Complex (plus hyaluronic acid and vitamin C from Acerola cherry) to protect the skin against genetic and environmental stress, making it a must for those who are looking to add an anti-aging alternative to retinol to their routine.

Less Face Oil for Dry Skin

This German skin-care brand is definitely a clean beauty enthusiast’s dream, as each product contains minimally processed ingredients that don’t contain preservatives, solvents, and surfactants. And while we are very impressed by Less’ amazing line of hairbrushes, there’s no denying that the brand’s skin-care essentials are a must-see.

The Less Face Oil for Dry Skin, is one of the products we can’t stop talking about, as it utilizes a blend of avocado, jojoba, and apricot oils for supple and moisturized skin.

MagicStripes Hyaluronic Intensive Treatment Mask

Seoul isn’t the only authority on sheet masks now that this German skin-care brand has entered the fold, as it also delivers budget-friendly products that address all your skin woes. And sheet masks aside, Magicstripes has also unveiled some eye-raising products that have garnered media here in the United States. The brand’s eyelid lifting strips, for example, have been featured in outlets like Allure, making it something to see for yourself, should you be curious.

However, if sheet masks are practically your main squeeze, you really can’t go wrong with this hyaluronic acid-infused product, as it leaves your skin feeling oh-so-hydrated in a matter of minutes.

Augustinus Bader The Body Cream

Combining revolutionary science with biological wisdom, this line of products was developed by German-born professor Augustinus Bader, who is globally recognized as one of the leading voices in regenerative medicine. And what makes this line of products unique is the innovative science behind it, as professor Bader studied how to perfect the skin’s healing process for up to 30 years. This same research ultimately led him to discover how to unlock the signals that trigger one’s own stem cells.

Professor Bader initially applied his research to develop a special wound gel for severe burn victims. However, since the gel delivered remarkable results, it then inspired a full line of skin and body products to support the skin’s natural healing process. The anti-aging Augustinus Bader Body Cream is definitely one of the major highlights of this skin-care collection, as it drenches dehydrated skin in essential moisture.

ZOEVA Authentik Skin Foundation

Hailing all the way from Frankfurt, this German beauty brand boasts an impressive line of high-quality brushes, palettes, lipsticks, and foundation products. However, you don’t have to be based in Germany to score ZOEVA products, as the brand’s Authentik Skin Foundation is set to debut at Ulta later this month.

And unlike some drying foundations on this market, expect this rosehip oil-infused product to leave your skin feeling silky smooth upon application.

NIVEA Care & Cucumber Body Wash

NIVEA surprisingly has some strong German roots, as the brand was founded in 1882 by German physicist Paul Carl Beiserdorf. And while NIVEA products are definitely found abroad, you’ll love to know that they are pretty easy to find here in the states as well.

Drugstores like CVS and Walgreens, for example, actively carry Nivea products, making them an absolute must if you are looking to give your skin the TLC it deserves. But, if you are a newbie to the brand, we strongly recommend investing in the brand’s highly moisturizing cucumber body wash.

Dr. Barbara Sturm Skin Food

Founded by German aesthetics doctor, this sophisticated line of skin-care products (think creams, serums, and facial scrubs) has gained quite the celebrity fanbase. However, starpower isn’t the only thing that’s driving Dr. Barbara Sturm’s popularity onward and upward, as it’s innovative ingredient science is also worth buzzing about.

Apart of that science includes focusing on utilizing unique and powerful ingredients, as the brand’s full skincare range utilizes Purslane, an anti-aging powerhouse that helps calm down inflammation. If you are extra curious about adding Purslane to your routine, trust that Dr. Sturm’s new Skin Food supplement definitely uses this superstar ingredient (plus other skin-boosting antioxidants!) to help rehabilitate and protect your complexion.

Catrice HD Liquid Coverage Foundation

This affordable beauty brand also has some German roots, as it’s earliest origins stem back to 2004, when it was founded by Christina Oster-Daum. Flashforward to 2019, and it’s safe to say that Catrice has become nothing short of a global sensation, as it’s line of affordable makeup products can easily be found at American beauty retailers like Ulta.

Catrice’s HD Liquid Coverage Foundation surely is a product to consider if you are looking for affordable foundations, as it retails for just $10.99, and delivers long-lasting coverage.

