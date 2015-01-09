Beauty Buzz: Blogger Geri Hirsch Teaches Us How to Organize, Olivia Palermo for La Mer, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Blogger Geri Hirsch of Because I’m Addicted teaches us how to properly organize our beauty products – something we ALL need. [Daily Makeover]

2. Experts have ranked the top 10 diets, so now you can know which one to tackle first. [StyleCaster]

3. Bobbi Brown teaches us how to create the perfect brow silhouette for your face. [Byrdie]

4. Olivia Palermo and her new hubby are the first couple featured in a new digital ad campaign for La Mer, representing “Illuminating Moments” and modern love. [Press Release]

5. Don’t feel like going to the gym in the cold? Here’s a winter routine you can do at home. [Style.com]