Georgia May Jagger Is Releasing Her Own All-Natural Skin-Care Line

It seems like celebrities everywhere, from Bella Thorne to Serena Williams, are following in Kylie Jenner and Rihanna’s footsteps and dabbling in the beauty world these days. How many of these will reach Fenty Beauty level? We’re not sure. But there definitely are a lot coming. The next celebrity-owned beauty brand to be excited about? Georgia May Jagger’s skin-care line.

The 26-year-old model recently announced her skin-care line in a video for Vogue. The four-minute video featured the British beauty (and daughter of Mick Jagger) doing her makeup, while subtly revealing that a Jagger-owned skin-care line was coming. “I started making my own products, and they are all completely natural and British,” Jagger said.

Though she didn’t confirm much, Jagger teased two products from her upcoming line. The first was an organic moisturizer that contained natural ingredients, such as rose geranium and calendula. The second was something that Jagger called a “super balm,” which can be used to hydrate your lips and elbows and even on your cheeks and eyelids for a dewy glow. “You can even put it over your makeup if you want to have that shiny look,” Jagger said.

We might not be able to invest in all the celebrity-owned beauty lines coming out in the near future, but Jagger’s all-natural skin-care line sounds like a safe bet to try out. Starting now, we’re counting down the days.