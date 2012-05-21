How To Get Georgia May Jagger’s Beauty Look Using Her Secret Weapon

With her statement gap tooth, full lips and bleached blonde locks, it’s no wonder Georgia May Jagger has taken over the fashion world. And with famous parents like Jerry Hall and Mick Jagger, who can blame the girl? Only 5’7″, what she lacks in average model height she makes up in spunk, and while we love everything about the young beauty, her eyes are what get us in every picture.

The secret to Georgia May’s full lashes? Rimmel London’s ScandalEyes Mascara. Packaged in a fluorescent orange tube, this mascara is almost as hard to miss on the shelves as the thick lashes it produces. With the new MaxDensity brush — which is 50 percent larger and thicker than normal brushes — ScandalEyes covers your lashes with mascara from corner to corner. It has become the ultimate beauty secret weapon in Georgia May’s makeup bag, and now you can get her look too. Just follow the four simple steps below!

Step One: Start by prepping the skin with a matte primer so foundation and powder will last all day long.

Step Two: Georgia May is known for her fairer skin, so skip the bronzer and opt for a bold red lip to replicate her rock ‘n roll look.

Step Three: Now for the main attraction: accentuate your eyes by piling on black top liner for an edgy look that doesn’t appear messy.

Step Four: For the final, perfecting step, coat your lashes with ScandalEyes mascara for thick lashes that go on for days and will do all the talking for you.