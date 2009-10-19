Georgia May Jagger: The New Face of Rimmel

Mick Jagger‘s daughter, Georgia May Jagger, not only has a famous rock star father, but was recently in advertisements for Hudson Jeans, appeared on the cover of Vogue magazine, and is now the new face of Rimmel London with our favorite red headed beauty, Coco Rocha. This 17-year-old Brit is definitely creating a resume that will be a force to reckoned with.

Coco and Georgia May will join Kate Moss, Lily Cole, and Sophie Ellis-Bextor as icons for the British makeup brand. The pair was chosen by Rimmel because “their modern beauty & aspirational styles are complementary to the strong personalities of our existing ambassadors and will help [Rimmel] to continue to broaden its images and extraordinary growth worldwide.”