Georgia May Jagger New Face of Just Cavalli; Ralph Lauren Hires Plus-Sized Model for Ads

Here’s what’s going on in the beauty world to take you into this weekend:

Georgia May Jagger was just announced as the face of Just Cavalli’s new scent. Cue “Moves Like Jagger” playing in the background. [WWD]

Looking for a new nail trend to test out this weekend? Check out this how-to video for fishnet nails, French manicure style. [BellaSugar]

Listen up y’all! Fergie is launching a line of color cosmetics for Wet ‘n’ Wild, so now we can all feel like we’re in the ‘London Bridges’ music video. [WWD]

Ralph Lauren just hired Australian plus-sized model Robyn Lawley to be the face of the new ad campaigns. Isn’t she gorgeous? [Yahoo Shine]

Nicki Minaj’s perfume Pink Friday is officially advertised in its new campaign, in which Nicki is dressed up with enough tulle and glitter to win a crown on Toddlers and Tiaras. [Fashion Bomb Daily]

Image via IMDB