Georgia May Jagger Talks Beauty Secrets and Why She’ll Never Cut Bangs

When your dad is Mick Jagger and your mom is Jerry Hall, you’re instantly born cool. Georgia May Jagger has been making a name for herself in the modeling world for years now and with major campaigns for Sunglass Hut and Thierry Mugler under her belt (she was just named the new face of the iconic fragrance Angel), and it seems there’s no stopping her. We caught up with the British beauty to steal her skin care secrets and learn the best advice her mom ever gave her—just in time for Mother’s Day. See what she had to say below!

Beauty High: How do you choose the best sunglasses for your face shape?

Georgia May Jagger: As Sunglass Hut’s global brand ambassador, I’ve learned that you should pick sunglass styles that are opposite of your face shape, since they are most flattering. I have a square shape face, so I go for styles that are more rounded to balance my features. However, I like to have fun with sunglasses and try new shapes, trends, and styles all of the time.

What are your favorite pairs for summer?

Ray-Ban aviators or rounded, ’60s-looking ones with mirrored lenses. They can be casual when paired with jean shorts and a t-shirt, or glam with a cocktail dress.

Which nail polish shades do you like to coordinate with your frames?

Fun pops of color are playful for summer.

What are your best summer beauty secrets?

I have three: Sleep, moisturizer, and lots of water. Sunglasses are also a good beauty secret; they hide a multitude of sins and prevent wrinkles. I also love to take baths and add in tons of salts.

Any beauty trends you want to try?

I shot a campaign with fake bangs once—they were super cute, but I’m too afraid to actually cut my hair.

Would you ever go pastel with your hair like so many celebs are doing right now?

It’s not really my style, but I like it for others girls.

What’s the best beauty advice your mom Jerry Hall ever gave you?

Always get enough sleep, wear red lipstick, and over-sized black sunglasses!