George Kotsiopoulos of “Fashion Police” Reveals His Top 12 Golden Globes Picks

Celebrity fashion stylist and host of E! “Fashion Police” George Kotsiopoulos had an up-close-and-personal view of the red carpet last night at the Golden Globes, and we know he (like all of us) had pretty strong opinions on the various looks that he got to see at the awards. From the overwhelming amount of nude dresses to the brave souls baring skin in the freezing (for Los Angeles) temperatures, George took a few minutes after the traffic on the carpet died down to hop on the phone and chat with us about his take on the full beauty and fashion looks on the carpet.

Kotsiopoulos stressed—and we agree—that the overall red carpet look was “pretty simple” this year, devoid of any “major makeup statements, just very pretty looks and lots of old Hollywood glamour,” but there were definitely enough pretty celebrity looks to talk about. George picked his 12 favorites (which are sure to be mentioned tonight on “Fashion Police”) and why he loved them – as well as a few trends he spotted along the way. Check out the slideshow above for his take on the red carpet looks!

