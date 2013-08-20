Tuesday’s #NailCall: Geometric Prints and Ombre Colors

Ombre’s been around for enough seasons now that it’s gone past the trend category straight into the staple division. Whether it’s hair, nails or clothing, ombre is here to stay. Then there’s geometric prints, which have been around since the dawn of time, but are somehow so great they still manage to wow us after all these years. With an abundance of ombre color patterns and geometric prints filling our Instagram feeds this week, we were pretty excited that two of our favorite nail art options (and coincidentally two of the simplest nail designs to DIY) were getting the love and attention they deserve.

From simple manicures to ombre, geometric and polka dots all living together on one hand, this week’s #NailCall was anything but bland. Take a peek at our picks for the best manicures this week, and remember to tag us @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall for the chance to be featured in next week’s #NailCall!

