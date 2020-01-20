Geometric Nail Art is the 2020 Trend We Didn’t See Coming

Scroll To See More Images

I know we just got done talking about the trends we thought would blow up in the new year, but lo and behold, a sleeper hit has already infiltrated the ‘Gram. Specifically, the set of #nailart hashtags I frequently refer to for fresh mani-pedi ideas or when I’m bored and simply want to look at mesmerizing art without leaving the comfort of my couch. After almost a year of watching the French manicure make a comeback and seeing tonal art everywhere from polish brand Instagram pages to the runway, geometric nail art is something I definitely didn’t think would reach a whole other level of popularity in 2020.

For one, what I think makes the aforementioned nail art trends so appealing is that they’re on the minimal side and deliver an overall softer aesthetic. So whether you’re someone who likes DIY-ing their manicure or has a standing appointment with their go-to technician, they’re certainly easier to pull off. Though geometric nail art is as versatile as the others—go minimal with simple lines or all out with intricate shapes—it certainly has an artsier appeal that just looks like more work and consequently, perhaps a bit more impressive.

Should you have a steadier hand than mine and want to test your geometric nail art skills, put together a killer color combo and secure striping brushes (above) and tape for drawing interesting lines/shapes. In the meantime, here are a whopping 50 designs that will leave you inspired and impressed.

