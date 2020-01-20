Geometric Nail Art is the 2020 Trend We Didn’t See Coming

Scroll To See More Images
I know we just got done talking about the trends we thought would blow up in the new year, but lo and behold, a sleeper hit has already infiltrated the ‘Gram. Specifically, the set of #nailart hashtags I frequently refer to for fresh mani-pedi ideas or when I’m bored and simply want to look at mesmerizing art without leaving the comfort of my couch. After almost a year of watching the French manicure make a comeback and seeing tonal art everywhere from polish brand Instagram pages to the runway, geometric nail art is something I definitely didn’t think would reach a whole other level of popularity in 2020.
For one, what I think makes the aforementioned nail art trends so appealing is that they’re on the minimal side and deliver an overall softer aesthetic. So whether you’re someone who likes DIY-ing their manicure or has a standing appointment with their go-to technician, they’re certainly easier to pull off. Though geometric nail art is as versatile as the others—go minimal with simple lines or all out with intricate shapes—it certainly has an artsier appeal that just looks like more work and consequently, perhaps a bit more impressive.
Should you have a steadier hand than mine and want to test your geometric nail art skills, put together a killer color combo and secure striping brushes (above) and tape for drawing interesting lines/shapes. In the meantime, here are a whopping 50 designs that will leave you inspired and impressed.
Geometria wzbogacona subtelnymi ozdobami 💅🏻😍 Jak Wam się podoba taka inspiracja? 🤔 Na paznokciach: 183 Grey Pepper, 540 Go Venezuela, 001 Strong White, SemiArt Silver, ozdoby: 775, 789 ▪️ #semilac #semigirls #semilacnails #lakieryhybrydowe #paznokcie #paznokciehybrydowe #hybrydy #manicure #geometricnails #greynails #bluenails #newnails #nailsofinstagram #nailz #winternails #ozdobysemilac #semilac540 #semilac183
W stylizacjach naszych Klientek powoli zaczynają królować stonowane kolory 💅🏻 Nie oznacza to, że jest nudno! Piękne zdobienie wystarczy, aby dodać uroku całej stylizacji 😍 _______________________________________________ Nasza Stylistka Beatka rozpoczyna dzisiaj urlop 🐚🌴🌞 Po ciężkim sezonie letnim, wakacje w pełni zasłużone! 😍 Becia- niech Twoje nadgarstki odpoczywają, a Ty wróć do nas opalona i pełna energii 😘 Zapisy: www.nailstyle.versum.com 📩
Małe duże zmiany ❤️ Lepszy kwadrat czy migdał? 🤔 Nails @monimaniaa ❤️ #zunails #squarenails #wiosennepaznokcie #kwadratowepaznokcie #rozowepaznokcie #pinknails #geometricnails #geometrycznepaznokcie #wzorkinapaznokciach #delikatnewzorki #bialewzorki #paznokciekielce #paznokcie2020 #stylizacjapaznokci #inspiracjapaznokciowa #inspiracjepaznokciowe #gelpolish #manicure #nails2inspire #gelnails #instanails
Let’s bring back geometrics! It’s been too long. 😍 • • • • Inspired by @astrowifey 100% hand painted. #sierrasnails #nailsbysierra #handpainted #handpaintednailart #nailart #nails #utahnails #utahnailart #bestnails #nailaddict #nailartaddict #manicure #gelpolish #naturalnails #freehand #nailartlover #nailsmagazine #nailpro #nailtech #beauty #geometric #geometricnails #geometricnailart #purplenails #almondnails
Przedluzenie ❤️ ____ ___ #manicurekombinowany#manicurebezcążkowy #blacknails#paznokciezelowe#paznokciehybrydowe#hybridnails#nailsidea#autumnnails#fallnails#ręczniemalowane #paznokciewarszawa #nailstagram#nails#pomyslnapaznokcie#stylizacjapaznokciwarszawa #nailart#комбинированныйманикюр#гибридныйманикюр#гибридныеногти#идеиманикюра #маникюргомель#дизайнногтей#blacknails#czarnepaznokcie#winternails #geometricnails#geometrycznepaznokcie
By the time I grab my books and I give myself a look, I’m at the corner just in time to see the bus fly by!!! 💟✨💙 @bettypager 💅🏻 ✨ 💅🏼 ✨ 💅🏽 ✨ 💅🏾 ✨ 💅🏿 ✨ #damnngirlfriend #nailart #nails #nailsdid #nailsofinstagram #nailporn #nailsnailsnails #nailartist #texasnails #austintexas #atx #austinnails #cutenailstudio #acrylicnails #gelnails #geometricnails #purplenails #hotgirlsummer #beautyandthebeast
Simple geometric but with an added nautical twist ⚓ for @nschrater I'm kind of digging all of the soft nudes my clients are choosing lately. . . . @luminary_nail_systems #multiflexgel in "Balance" from @tarafiednails (use my code CASST50), art gel in black by @the_gelbottle_inc and gold by @ursugar_official with @luxapolish Shine. . . . #nauticalnails #luminarybalance #geometricnails #geometricnailart #anchorsaweigh #nudenails #luminarynailsystems #multiflexgelmani #minimalistnailart
#geometricnails 🖤#рисуноквручную 🖊 Решила с Нового Года отдыхать 2 раза в неделю 😌😂с 3 января выходных ещё не было. А, почему бы не поучаствовать в конкурсе???🤔 Времени свободного вагон. @fike_natalia_reshetnikova Наташа, чувствую моделей буду брать ночами, но домашнее задание скоро пришлю. 💪🏾❤️ Главное чтобы меня из дома не уволили. 🤭
Quand tu veux du holo... et bah voilà ! Et avec un ptit rayon de soleil ça améliore tout 😊 // bague en quartz tourmaline noire de chez @flaobrience 😉 // #licorice #lilypadlacquerlicorice #lilypadlacquer @lilypadlacquer #mega #ilnpmega #ilnp @ilnp #geometric #geometricnails #geometricnailart #resille #strass #strassnails #holo #holonails #holonailart #npa #instanails #nailstagram #nailpolishaddict #quartz #quarttourmaline #tourmalinenoire
Gold-dipped french tips and pink pinstriping make for a dazzling and chic design by @imarninails 💕📀 #goldnails #frenchmani #frenchtips #goldennails #frenchmanicure #nailartlove #nailartists #nailartistry #nailsalon #nailedit #mani #nailsnailsnails #nailartinspo #manicures #naildesigner #naildesigns #chicnails #prettynails #uniquenails #manicurist #nailartideas #roundnails #nailartoohlala #nailartlovers #prettynailart #freshmani #freshmanicure #geometricnails
Żel na naturalnej płytce 😍 🙂wzorki malowane #manicure #manicurehybrydowy #manicurezelowy #gel #gelpolish #gelnails #nailinstagram #nailinspire #nails #nailsofinstagram #modnepolki #modnakobieta #ногти #ногтифото #zdobieniapaznokci #victoravynn #modnapolka #modnakobieta #modernnails #paznokciezamość #paznokciezamosc #geometricnails #aztecnails #flamingostylizacjapaznokci
Stesura smalto @avon.italia ▶◽🔸geometric nail 🔽◾🔹 #lavoropulito #lavoro #lavoroepassione #lavoropulitoepreciso #unghiapalermo #unghiabellissime #unghiacorte #unghiaforti #unghiaperfette #unghiamania #unghiamania #unghiacolorate #beautyphotography #beauty #beautyinfluencer #beautyroutine #avon #avonitalia #avoncosmetics #avonbeauty #nailart #nailsbeauty #nailinstagram #nails #nailstyle #nailsofinstagram #smalto #geometricnails #passioneunghie #prendersicuradisè #estetica
Loving the pink!!!😍😍💗💗 @heather.tremblay.7 • • • @cndworld @cosmoprofbeauty #coquette #psychedilic #cnd #shellac #mani #nails #halfnails #strips #diomands #2020trends #geometricnails #love #sopretty #girlynails #bling #nailartaddict #nailsobsession #nailsoinstagram #nailsonfleek #519#stthomas #stthomasproud #lynhurst #portstanley #alymer #london #sweetandsimplenails #nailsbyshannonbroughton
Podobny motyw zdobienia, ale inne kolory i inny efekt #paniodmani #makear #nails #manicure #paznokcie #nailart #nailstagram #instanails #paznokciehybrydowe #manicurehybrydowy #hybridnails #hybrydy #nailsart #pazurki #geometria #geometricnails #czerwonepaznokcie #mlecznepaznokcie #aztecnails @makear.pl 606, 840, p01
#instanails #indigonailslab #indigonails #indigo #indigolovers #nailswag💅 #nailsswag #nailsartist #nailsinspiration #nailsinspo #pinknails #nudenails #rednails #easyshapelightrose #artebrillante #hybrydy #hybrydowelove #paznokciezelowe #geometricnails #gelnailsdesign #gelart #pomysłynapaznokcie #wzorkinapaznokciach #wzorynapaznokcie #gatesheadnails
My most favourite set so far! Our lady Lisa is so talented 🌸✨ @iheartnailsbylisa ・・・ toowoombanailtechnician #toowoomba #toowoombanails #polishedbeautyboutique #nailtechnician #nailsofinstagram #nailart #mattenails #geometricnails #acrylicnails #gelpolish #2019nails #freshnails #naillove #nailaddict #nailsaremypassion #lovemyjob #nailsarelife
Off the griddddd @hellobirdielab #nailart #nailinspo #nails #cutenails #nailoftheday #goals #nailartist #nailartideas #nailartdesign #nailartcult #nailartjunkie #handpaintednailart #handpaintednailartdesigns #handpaintednails #northpark #discovernorthpark #sandiegonailartist #sandiegonailtech #opi #presto #grid #shapes #cool #geometricart #geometricnails #80s #80snails
🌸Remplissage au gel Vsp rose nude et nail art géométrique🌸 @mynailsbyfl91 #rosegoldnails #nailsfrench #nailpassion #instanail #nailstutorial #nailtechnician #gelnails #onglesgel #prothesisteongulaire #ballerinanails #nails #nudenails #france #essonnes #paris #marblenails #nailart #geometricnails
Some simple linework ✨⠀ -⠀ -⠀ #nailart #naildesign #naildesigns #manikure #manikurepgh #lawrenceville #butlerstreet #412 #pittsburgh #pittsburghsalon #pittsburghnails #nailpro #nailartist #gelnails #gelpolish #gelmanicure #nailsofinstagram #nailsoftheday #graynails #glitternails #nudenails #geometricnails #lineworknails #neutralnails #simplenails #winternails
BIAŁO -CZARNA WARIACJA.⠀ ⠀ @palu_cosmetics ⠀ @maniking.pl ⠀ @frezy_sline ⠀ ⠀ Biały W1 i czarny B1 pozwolily na stworzenie małego szaleństwa.⠀Jesli mimo dobrze podlozonej formy tunel nie wychodzi tak jak oczekujecie zawsze mozecie sobie troche pomoc tym malym wariatem🤪 ⠀ #blackandwhite #palucosmetics #blacknails #whitenails #geometricnails #geometric #polskiepaznokcie #modnezdobieniapaznokci #prostezdobienie #pilniki #frezy #idealnails #krotkiepaznokcie #kwadratowepaznokcie #mynails #newmani #newnails #instanails #inspirationnails #best2020 #bestnails #bestnail
Udanego weekendu ! 🌸 #geometricnails #geometricnailart #trendynails #mattenails #nailstagram #artisticnaildesign #nail #nails #abstractnails #pastelnails #nailart #nailsart #nailstoinspire #nailinspiration #handpaintednails #nailstagram #nail #nails #naildesign #nailstylist #nailsalon #nailaddiction #nailaddicted #perfectnails #warsawnails #polskiepaznokcie #paznokciehybrydowe #paznokciewarszawa #paznokciemokotow
🔥🔥🔥 @ahavers • • • @cndworld @cosmoprofbeauty #cakepop #creekside #cnd #shellac #mani #love #lines #halfnails #geometricnails #2020trends #love #sorpetty #girlynails #winterfeels #nailartaddict #nailsobsession #nailsoinstagram #nailsonfleek #519#stthomas #stthomasproud #lynhurst #portstanley #alymer #london #sweetandsimplenails #nailsbyshannonbroughton
Who says shorties can’t be cute too?! Pinterest inspired beauties done with the amazing @luminary_nail_systems ⭐️💕 • • • • • • • • • • • #nailart #fashionnails #nails #nailsalon #nailsoftheday #utahnailtech #nailsofinstagram #gelnails #polygelnails #utahnailtech #utahnails #provonails #oremnails #utahnailsalon #cutenails #nailsofinsta #nailporn #nailsmagazine #nailsonfleek #instanails #nails2inspire #luxapolish #luminarynailsystems #utahcountynails #springvillenails #nailprofessional #professionalnailtechnician #geometricnails
🟦🔲⬜️ #幾何圖形 #geometricnails #geometric - / #mood #nails #gelnails #newnails #manicure #nailart #nailfie #nailsdaily #naildesigns #nailservice #nailfashion #nailsnailsnails #nailsofinstagram #nailbyyannisfung 🙂 / #冬 #秋冬 #美甲 #修甲 #修甲服務 #專業美甲 #延長指甲 #斷甲修補 #美甲設計 #秋冬美甲 #秋冬ネイル #冬ネイル · · (放大看看) · / / / -
This weather sucks, so get those colors poppin’! 🌈 @thatminalife . . All colors from @naillabousa @prestogel . . . . . . . . . . #kellyohstein #kellyornstein #minakostudio #handpaintednails #handpaintednailart #geometricnails #negativespacenails #colorblocknails #seattleart #seattleartist #naillabousa #prestogel #japanesegel
